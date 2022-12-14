Avera Medical Minute
Amazon experiences peak season

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at the new Sioux Falls Amazon facility say they are nearly halfway through their peak season.

During this time, the company utilizes technology, a sound logistical network, and more than 400 workers to get packages to customers’ doorsteps.

“Typically, we’re at about 20-25,000 packages a night right now,” said Nic Hoch, site manager. “That will change and continue to go up. There’s a tremendous demand in this area for packages.”

Officials say with weather like that experienced this week, packages may be delayed, but workers are doing everything they can to get them delivered.

In regard to items wanted by Christmas, UPS, FedEx, and the United States Postal Service have issued recommended deadlines for shipping letters and packages. FedEx says its ground shipping deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 14, USPS says to ship packages by Saturday, Dec. 17. The deadline for shipping through three-day select through UPS is Dec. 20.

