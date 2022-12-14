Ambulance crews respond to winter weather

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The weather outside has been frightful and first responders across South Dakota have been busy.

EMT supervisor for the Med-Star Ambulance in Brandon, Heather Stangeland says she anticipates busy days with icy conditions.

“It’s rewarding and both challenging, oh am I going to get to eat today, am I going to be able to go to the bathroom. It’s just stuff like that,” said Heather Stangeland, EMT supervisor.

Saying the number of accidents increase throughout different parts of the day.

“We had a couple, I would day maybe half an hour between calls today and we get back to the station, restock our truck,” said Stangeland.

Reminding people to be aware of ambulances responding to accidents.

“Just slow down, if you see the lights just slow down and get over and give us room to work,” said Stangeland.

And she advises people to limit their time on the road unless necessary.

“Go out and prepare ahead of time, go get your groceries, go to Walmart, and then when it here, we’d like people to stay home,” said Stangeland.

If you must travel during icy conditions, remember to be safe and give yourself extra time.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.