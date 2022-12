Transmitter towers down near Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, there are two confirmed fallen transmitter towers near Garden City.

The tower was licensed to KDLO-FM, and in the fall, two cement anchors that hold the guide wires were also pulled out. The smaller tower also fell a little while after the big tower went down.

Transmitter Towers down in Garden City (KXLG News)

More information will be released as it becomes available.

