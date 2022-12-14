Expect more snowfall Wednesday afternoon in Aberdeen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sarah Parkin, conditions are fair Wednesday morning.

Aberdeen should expect approximately 4″ of snow to start accumulating Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, with an additional 8″ into Friday.

Sarah Parkin says there are quite a few streets still blanketed in snow, so those in transit should proceed with caution and allow for some extra space between cars.

