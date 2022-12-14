Avera Medical Minute
Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

Minnesota is experiencing high case numbers and hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza and...
Minnesota is experiencing high case numbers and hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory virus RSV.(Hope Merritt)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on their COVID-19 shots ahead of the Christmas holiday, and health officials say that has them worried.

State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield told reporters Tuesday that Minnesota is doing “better than the vast majority of the nation,” but its vaccinations numbers are still “way below” where they should be. Minnesota is experiencing high case numbers and hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory virus RSV. Lynfield urges Minnesotans who aren’t up to date on their COVID-19 and flu shots to get them now before the holidays are in full swing.

