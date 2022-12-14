Avera Medical Minute
Flandreau assigns a warming center

Cold Weather, headlights
Cold Weather, headlights(Pavel Lozovikov)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The City of Flandreau has designated a warming center in case the weather conditions cause an emergency power outage.

The City of Flandreau said in their Facebook post that in the case of an emergency power outage, residents should go to the designated warming shelter- William Janklow Community Center, located at 802 W Community Drive.

The City advises all community members to be aware and plan properly for the cold, icy weather conditions and to take extra precautions for all necessary travel.

They say to direct all questions to the City Office by calling 605-997-2492.

