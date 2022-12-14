Free admission to semifinal playoffs for SDSU students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn is giving students a financial break.

According to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Facebook post, President Dunn is granting SDSU students free admission to Saturday’s semifinal playoff game against Montana State. Dunn also extended housing at no cost and expanded food services for students.

