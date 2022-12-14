Avera Medical Minute
Free admission to semifinal playoffs for SDSU students

Statement from SDSU President Barry Dunn on being named recipient of the prestigious Harold W....
Statement from SDSU President Barry Dunn on being named recipient of the prestigious Harold W. McGraw Jr. Higher Education Prize(sdsu.news@sdstate.edu)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn is giving students a financial break.

According to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Facebook post, President Dunn is granting SDSU students free admission to Saturday’s semifinal playoff game against Montana State. Dunn also extended housing at no cost and expanded food services for students.

