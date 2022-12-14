Avera Medical Minute
Highlights of 6 HS Basketball games Tuesday night

Lincoln boys edge Harrisburg and Jefferson girls beat Brandon Valley
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and N. SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The #2AA Lincoln boys edged Harrisburg 68-63 in a thriller at the Pats gym. Elliot Whitney had the hot hand for the winners.

Roosevelt rallied to beat O’Gorman at the Pentagon 58-50 and top-ranked Dakota Valley in Class “A” beat Beresford 82-44.

In girls hoops, #2AA Jefferson beat #5AA Brandon Valley in a battle of 2 of the state’s best teams. Top-ranked O’Gorman got 15 points from Mahli Abdouch in a 50-22 win for the Knights at the Sanford Pentagon. And the Beresford Watchdogs picked up a big road victory with a 47-40 win at Dakota Valley.

