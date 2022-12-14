I-29 expected to close from Watertown to North Dakota border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation anticipates closing I-29 (both northbound and southbound) from the city of Watertown to the North Dakota border late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable during the evening and overnight hours.

