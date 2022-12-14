Illinois and Wisconsin students to receive in-state tuition in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents announced that the resident tuition program will be expanded to Illinois and Wisconsin at the beginning of the 2023 academic year.

These states were chosen due to their proximity to South Dakota and the level of demand for higher education. The South Dakota Advantage rate currently applies to Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wyoming students.

The decision came after the SDBOR worked with EAB, an education company, to study enrollment patterns to guide decisions about future tuition pricing. After data from all six SDBOR institutions was analyzed, university representatives recognized a chance to adjust rates and increase the prospective student pipeline.

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow our enrollment and bring more people into South Dakota,” said SDBOR Executive Director Brian Maher. “By increasing our regional reach and offering a competitive tuition rate, we’re optimistic that our state will appeal to those students.”

The SDBOR noted another outcome of the study is the expansion of the South Dakota Advantage and Child of Alumni rates to qualifying students pursuing graduate programs at SDBOR campuses. “Currently, these rates only apply to undergraduate courses. This proposal would offer resident graduate rates to students with those classifications who received an undergraduate degree from an SDBOR institution.”

