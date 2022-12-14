Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Miracle recovery, mom speaks out after son thrown from Mall of America balcony

The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones and a brain injury.(ABC News, Hoffmann Family)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In April 2019, a stranger grabbed a 5-year-old boy and threw him off a balcony at the Mall of America.

The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones and a brain injury. His mother, Kari Hoffmann, spoke to ABC News about their miraculous journey through recovery and her decision to forgive the man involved in the attack.

For more on this story, visit ABCNews.Go.Com.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be...
Noem extends state government office closures to Wednesday
The 25-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Meron Berhe, was charged with First-Degree Robbery...
Police: 25-year-old arrest from Sunday’s convenience store robbery
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation

Latest News

Great Plains Zoo Wild Wednesday
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Great Plains Zoo Animal Hospital
Weather update in Sioux Falls with Beth Warden
Wet roads reported in Sioux Falls
with Sarah Parkin
Expect more snowfall Wednesday afternoon in Aberdeen
Cold Weather, headlights
Flandreau assigns a warming center