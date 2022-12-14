Miracle recovery, mom speaks out after son thrown from Mall of America balcony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In April 2019, a stranger grabbed a 5-year-old boy and threw him off a balcony at the Mall of America.

The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones and a brain injury. His mother, Kari Hoffmann, spoke to ABC News about their miraculous journey through recovery and her decision to forgive the man involved in the attack.

For more on this story, visit ABCNews.Go.Com.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.