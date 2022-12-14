Avera Medical Minute
No travel allowed Wednesday in Spearfish

Wednesday morning, the City of Spearfish issued a no travel allowed alert. This is until further notice.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday morning, the City of Spearfish had to issue a no travel allowed alert due to the continuing battering of the snowstorm. This means all roads are closed.

The only vehicles that should be on the road are emergency and snow contractors.

According to a release from the public safety director, Patrick Robert, most area of the town are impassable due to snow accumulations and drifting. Conditions, Roberts states, are expected to continue or even get worse throughout Wednesday.

People who do attempt to drive risk getting stuck and ticketed.

Check for the latest road conditions at https://sd511.org or dial 511. Also watch GMKT, KOTA Territory News at Noon, 5:30 and 10 p.m. for the latest forecasts and check current closings on our website.

