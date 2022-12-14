Plow drivers continue to battle snowfall in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With snow in the forecast for the next several days, snow plow drivers have a few long days ahead of them.

Aberdeen received just over four inches of snow Tuesday, but there was a break in the precipitation Wednesday morning.

During that pause of the snowfall, plow drivers were out early to clear the roads in time for the morning traffic, but by the lunch hour, the snow had begun to come down again.

For Department of Transportation snow plow drivers, they’re grateful for any break from the snowfall to get highways and roads cleared, but when the snow starts coming down again, it becomes an endless task.

”It’s nice because you can see good, and then you can get one or two rounds on and get the road cleared before more snow comes on. That’s kind of what we’re fighting now. This afternoon, it’s snowing again. We get it cleared and it’s wet and it’s sticking right back on. So, we’re just going round after round after round,” said Aberdeen DOT Highway Maintenance Worker Austin Hoffman.

Temperatures in the Hub City have hovered above freezing throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, so the snow that did fall was heavy and wet. Department of Transportation staff say the heavy snow takes more fuel from the plows to move.

Aberdeen could receive an additional four inches of snow through Thursday, and the winds are expected to pick up and the temperatures will drop, which could cause reduced visibility.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.