Portion of I-90 remains closed

Being on the interstate will result in a citation.
Being on the interstate will result in a citation.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, I-90 remains closed from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain (except for Rapid City Exits 55-67) Wednesday.

Being on the interstate will result in a citation.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the Northern Hills will experience high winds Wednesday causing reduced visibility, drifting, and blizzard conditions. They caution staying home.


