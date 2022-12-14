Portion of I-90 remains closed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, I-90 remains closed from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain (except for Rapid City Exits 55-67) Wednesday.

Being on the interstate will result in a citation.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the Northern Hills will experience high winds Wednesday causing reduced visibility, drifting, and blizzard conditions. They caution staying home.

