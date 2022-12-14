Avera Medical Minute
Red Raiders QB loves the chemistry on his Northwestern football team

Gramstad loves how unselfish his team is as they get ready for NAIA championship game Saturday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Red Raiders of Northwestern left for Durham, NC today where they will face Keiser of Florida Saturday for the NAIA National Championship.

It would be their first in 4 decades and for a team that has come so close so many times, they would really loving to seal the deal and bring home the big trophy this year.

With head coach Matt McCarty and QB Jalyn Gramstad, both West Lyon guys leading the way, this team is playing it’s best football at the right time after a season-opening loss to Morningside. And Jalyn loves the chemistry on his team. ”I think everyone in the locker room really puts the guys to your left and your right, their best interests first. I think everyone is trying to give of themselves. Coach McCarty mentioned earlier that there’s just not a lot of egos on the team and everyone is pretty level-headed. A lot of that can be credited to the fact that we are a lot of local kids and our parents have raised us and instilled that mindset of staying grounded and having a great work ethic and I think that’s really shone on our team and really made the year special.”

The Red Raiders do take on a very impressive team that beat 3 of the top 5 seeds on the road in the playoffs to make the championship game. But Northwestern is out-scoring opponents 45-10 for the season and that includes a narrow loss to Morningside to start the season.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

