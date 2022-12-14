Stig expects a battle with Montana State Saturday in FCS semifinal in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s a re-match of the FCS semi-finals from last year when the Jackrabbits went to Bozeman and lost to the Bobcats.

The Jacks are playing great football in the trenches and that’s been the difference maker for the top-ranked team in the FCS this year. Their offensive line just wears down opponents and the defensive line comes at you in waves.

John Stiegelmeier loves having a team like this. The unsung guys in the trenches leading to the success of the team with very talented play-makers. ”It’s going to be a battle. It was a battle out there last year and ideally it’s going to be a battle here. Tough fought game, hard fought game and we’ll see. I think a lot will be decided in that first quarter on who can move the ball in this weather and who can’t.”

Saturday’s game is a 3 o’clock kickoff on ESPN2. The Jacks will be looking to avenge that loss in Bozeman last year in the semi’s and would play the winner of the NDSU-Incarnate Word game for the title in Frisco, TX on January 8th.

