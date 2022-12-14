Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.(Brendan Tierney/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a child out of a car and placed him on a sidewalk before stealing the vehicle.

Police say a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at a Nashville shopping center around 5:40 p.m.

The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child in the backseat, according to police. So, police said the boy took the child out of the car and put him on a sidewalk before taking off with the vehicle.

Detectives contacted OnStar to help locate the car. The suspect drove to several locations while a police helicopter tracked him, police said.

Officers used spike strips, and OnStar was able to shut down the vehicle.

The teen ran from police, but he was eventually taken into custody. Detectives said the boy admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.

No further information was available, as the suspect is a minor.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be...
Noem extends state government office closures to Wednesday
The 25-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Meron Berhe, was charged with First-Degree Robbery...
Police: 25-year-old arrest from Sunday’s convenience store robbery
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation

Latest News

Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
“It’s horrible. We’re losing more staff than we can hire. They’re shutting down activities on...
3rd anonymous letter highlights ongoing staffing, safety concerns at State Penitentiary
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off and attack of France's Kylian Mbappe during the...
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested...
Police: Man charged in Takeoff’s death tried to avoid arrest
FILE - Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London,...
Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta