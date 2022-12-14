Union Gospel Mission and REACH Literacy to distribute books

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission and REACH Literacy of Sioux Falls announced a collaboration to distribute hundreds of books as part of a Christmas Day celebration.

Every year, the Union Gospel Mission holds a Christmas Giveaway that provides thousands of gifts to homeless individuals at the Mission and low-income men, women, and children in the community.

This year, a partnership with REACH Literacy will mean many recipients will also receive new books.

“Based on the amount of individuals and families we served last year, we estimate around 1,500 men, women and children will attend the Christmas Day Celebration,” said Elly Heckel, communication and marketing development director. “We hope to distribute around 200-300 books to every child or young adult, so we’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with REACH Literacy again to encourage reading in our Sioux Falls community.”

“If we can support kids by providing books, journals, school supplies, and other vital resources, that’s a win for them and for their parents,” said Heckel.

Laura Thompson, administrative assistant and children’s pastor, said the Union Gospel Mission has strived to foster a safe and meaningful environment for kids and youth to study and explore, offering them subjects as varied as visual art, science, and life skills.

“I also believe that each student needs to explore the importance of God’s love and what that means to the world around them,” said Thompson. “Through devotions, worship music and times of prayer, we help them discover that our spiritual life directly affects the way we live every day.”

From now until December 23, REACH Literacy will accept books at 2101 West 41st St., Suite 23 in Sioux Falls for UGM’s Christmas distribution. Books should be new, unwrapped and suitable for children, teens and adults who’ve suffered trauma.

“Books that are uplifting, family-oriented, classic, fun and inspiring are great! Help us make this the best Christmas for our community!” said Heckel.

In addition to books, the Union Gospel Mission also needs volunteers to assist with the Christmas Giveaway on Christmas morning between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To volunteer or for book suggestions and questions, donors can email Elly Heckel at elly@ugmsiouxfalls.com . More information is also listed on the UGM Facebook page and website.

