WEATHER ALERT: Snow and Ice Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the region. We’re keeping today and tomorrow as First Alert Weather Days.

Roads remain slick out there and with storm drains jammed up with ice, we’re seeing some street flooding out there, especially in intersections. Snow continues to fall up north and out west. We’ll stay as all snow in central and western South Dakota where the accumulations will be the heaviest. Tuesday night will see all of the precipitation switch over to snow, and that snow will continue through Wednesday and into Thursday.

The heaviest snowfall is favored over northern and western South Dakota and not as much in the Sioux Falls area. Some parts of central and western South Dakota could see more than a foot of snow with lighter amounts the farther southeast you head. Wednesday will feature whiteout conditions over much of central and western South Dakota. Snow will gradually move east and move into eastern South Dakota by Wednesday and continue through Thursday.

Snow won’t be done even on Thursday. Breezy conditions will persist and snow will finally wrap up late Thursday into Friday. The weekend is looking dry. We’ll be getting much colder by next week with highs falling into the single digits.

