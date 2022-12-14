Wet roads reported in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reporter Beth Warden says roads in Sioux Falls are wet, and the commute Wednesday morning has been easier than the last few days.

Reporter Beth Warden says wet roads were reported on all the surrounding highways from Montrose to Hartford, north from Brookings to Flandreau, and into Sioux Falls, which could get icy as temperatures drop. Beth says the city is working to avoid icy roads, as trucks and plows are out in the streets, “putting down the hot stuff” to melt everything that is frozen, especially in the intersections.

