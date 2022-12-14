Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 46-year-old woman in North Carolina is facing charges for not reporting the death of her 78-year-old boyfriend, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the man was in hospice care in his home and a nurse making a routine visit noticed he was dead.

According to authorities, it appeared the man had been dead for at least three days.

Officials said his girlfriend, Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, told them she had been caring for him and talking with him after he had died.

The man did have a terminal illness, deputies said, but his death is under investigation and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be...
Noem extends state government office closures to Wednesday
The 25-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Meron Berhe, was charged with First-Degree Robbery...
Police: 25-year-old arrest from Sunday’s convenience store robbery
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks at US-Africa Business Forum
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk’s jet
Being on the interstate will result in a citation.
Portion of I-90 remains closed
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
AP-NORC Poll: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford