CoComelon Live! performance at Washington Pavilion canceled

The CoCoMelon Live! performance at the Washington Pavilion Dec. 16 has been canceled.
The CoCoMelon Live! performance at the Washington Pavilion Dec. 16 has been canceled.(Source: Submitted photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion announced Thursday that the performance of CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey scheduled for Dec. 16 has been cancelled because of inclement weather.

The CoComelon Production Company made the decision to cancel the event and apologizes for any inconvenience.

Refunds will be issued automatically from the point of purchase. Please email Info@WashingtonPavilion.Org with any questions.

