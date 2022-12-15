Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

December 14th Plays of the Week

Lots of hoops in our Plays of the Week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5... Welcome home to Justin Hohn who was a star for Tea Area before heading to Cal-Irvine. This steal and hoop helped his team to a win at Vermillion over the Coyotes.

Play #4...Augustana’s Jennifer Aadland beat the buzzer from the logo in the Vikings loss to Mankato.

At #3, Another buzzer-beater at Plays #3 as Yankton Rugby Rykens helped his Bucks to a big win at Harrisburg and the 4th-spot in this week’s AA poll.

#2 goes to a guy who’s been in the plays many times as a football QB. But Zach Lutmer showed his athleticism for Central in and OT win over MOC Floyd Valley.

and #1 was an easy choice. Zeke Mayo of the jacks with the game winner as they rallied from 23 points down in the 2nd half to beat Eastern Washington 77-76...

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, disarmed a 12-year-old...
Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class
Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be...
Noem extends state government office closures to Wednesday

Latest News

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz will play college QB at Ohio State, not Washington
Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz will play QB at Ohio State instead of Washington
Matt McCarthy thinks championship experience will be a big plus in Saturday's title game
McCarty feels championship experience will help Northwestern Saturday
Stig knows his guys will be focused Saturday for Montana State
Stig knows his guys will be focused Saturday against very good Montana State team
USD men lose heart breaker to Coastal Carolina despite big night for AJ
Coyote men edged by Coastal Carolina 87-86 despite 5 from deep by Plitzuweit
UT-Martin edges South Dakota women 67-61
USD Women edged by UT-Martin after leading at half