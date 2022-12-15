December 14th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5... Welcome home to Justin Hohn who was a star for Tea Area before heading to Cal-Irvine. This steal and hoop helped his team to a win at Vermillion over the Coyotes.

Play #4...Augustana’s Jennifer Aadland beat the buzzer from the logo in the Vikings loss to Mankato.

At #3, Another buzzer-beater at Plays #3 as Yankton Rugby Rykens helped his Bucks to a big win at Harrisburg and the 4th-spot in this week’s AA poll.

#2 goes to a guy who’s been in the plays many times as a football QB. But Zach Lutmer showed his athleticism for Central in and OT win over MOC Floyd Valley.

and #1 was an easy choice. Zeke Mayo of the jacks with the game winner as they rallied from 23 points down in the 2nd half to beat Eastern Washington 77-76...

And those are your Plays of the Week.

