First responders come together in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With Sioux Falls expanding rapidly it’s become more important for first responders to work together in the city.

This including Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue, Patient Care EMS Solutions, and more.

Both saying team work has been key in keeping up with accidents.

“We’re able to give the resources we need on the scene quickly. A lot of times we’ll arrive on scene first and get a patient assessed and then the ambulance shows up and they are able to take over from there and keep going. So, to bring a high level of care to every patient it great to have two entities working together,” said Patrick Duffy, Fire Captain.

This teamwork is especially needed when the roads are icy and more drivers are on them.

“With Patient Care EMS we have a limited number of ambulances and so we every much appreciate the partnership we have with Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue and Sioux Falls PD because we rely on that teamwork to be able to respond quickly,” said Nicole Kueter, Patient Care EMS clinical manager.

Patrick Duffy, Fire Captain for Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue is optimistic this collaboration will strengthen in years to come.

“I believe it’s gotten stronger each year. The levels of management on both sides seem to work well together and we collaborate together. We do reviews together and go over things and so we are like on team,” said Duffy.

Saying this only helps to serve the Sioux Falls community and the continuing growth.

“The more people we have responding the faster we’re getting there and the faster we can get there the better we can take care of those patients that need our help,” said Kueter.

Both crews want to remind people to be safe and use caution while out in winter conditions.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.