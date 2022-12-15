Former Vikings linebacker named SD Corn keynote speaker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Corn announced South Dakota native Chad Greenway will headline their annual conference banquet in January.

The conference on Jan. 21 will involve free educational sessions led by nationally recognized agricultural experts in weather and market trends. This is followed by an evening banquet featuring keynote speaker Chad Greenway. Vernon Brown, associate vice president for external affairs at SDSU, will serve as master of ceremonies.

“We’re very pleased that we are able to provide an event of this caliber and quality for our fellow corn growers,” South Dakota Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl said. “In addition to excellent insights and information that will benefit us all as we plan for 2023, it’s also a great opportunity to network and celebrate together. It’s through events like this that we can share the value of our organization with current and future growers.”

The free education sessions include a complimentary lunch. The banquet includes dinner, a silent PAC auction, and awards presentations.

Ticket prices for the banquet are as follows:

• $80 for South Dakota Corn members

• $150 for non-members — this includes a plated dinner, a silent PAC auction, and awards presentations in addition to keynote speaker Chad Greenway

A limited number of tickets are available at //sdcorn.org/events under 37th Annual South Dakota Corn Conference. The event will take place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

