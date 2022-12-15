Avera Medical Minute
Gov. Noem announces state office openings and closures

Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices remain closed across most of the state on Friday.
Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices remain closed across most of the state on Friday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices remain closed across most of the state on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Offices will close in Hanson, Hutchinson, and McCook Counties.

Offices will remain open in Bon Homme, Clay, Custer, Fall River, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Union, and Yankton Counties. Offices will also remain open in the western portion of Pennington County (including Hill City, Keystone, and Rapid City).

While executive branch offices in the rest of the state will be closed, employees will be working remotely.

Officials continue to closely monitor the storm which features continued snow accumulations, high winds, falling temperatures, and blowing & drifting snow making traveling conditions dangerous.

Citizens in these counties are encouraged to stay home Friday if possible. If they must travel, they should check sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.

