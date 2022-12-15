Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl. (Source: WESH, TAVARES POLICE, CNN)
By Anika Hope
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAVARES, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida say one of their officers is recovering after coming into contact with fentanyl.

The Tavares Police Department has released body camera footage that they say shows the officer’s serious reaction to the controlled substance.

Tavares police said they’re releasing the difficult footage as a warning about how dangerous fentanyl can be.

Courtney Sullivan, with Tavares police, said the incident happened on Monday night with officer Courtney Bannick found drugs on a passenger during a traffic stop.

“She just barely opened it, saw that it was narcotics and closed it quickly,” Sullivan said.

According to Sullivan, Bannick was wearing gloves.

“The next thing you know you could hear in the radio traffic that she [Bannick] sounded like she was choking,” Sullivan said.

The officers agreed to test the substance back at the department, trying to avoid exposure because it was windy. However, Sullivan said officers found Bannick in and out of consciousness.

They got Bannick out of the car and ran to get the emergency medication Narcan.

“It’s a small window to get to the hospital and to get the care that you need,” Sullivan said.

The body camera footage shows officer Bannick reviving, even talking, but then passing out again.

“Officer Bannick wants others to know that these drugs are dangerous,” Sullivan said. “They’re dangerous for not only yourself but others around you.”

Officer Bannick was administered a third Narcan and survived the exposure.

Tavares police said Bannick is at home recovering. The officer said she believes the wind contributed to her overdose.

Police also said the person involved in the traffic stop will face felony charges as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be...
Noem extends state government office closures to Wednesday
Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, disarmed a 12-year-old...
Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony

Latest News

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to Mississippi officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Siouxland Libraries talks 2023 anticipated books and holiday reading
Siouxland Libraries talks upcoming holiday events
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent
Siouxland Libraries talks upcoming holiday events
Siouxland Libraries talks upcoming holiday events