McCarty feels championship experience will help Northwestern Saturday

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The NAIA championship game is Saturday in North Carolina and the Northwestern Red Raiders go into the game with plenty of momentum. They haven’t lost since the first week in that 1-point loss to Morningside. And they’ve been steam-rolling everyone since that game.

And keep in mind, they have the advantage of being in the title game last year with many of those same players back. So that will certainly work in their favor as well.

”The experience we have of guys who played in that game and have worked hard to get back to that point, that makes it feel different. This group has been very focused and very driven to finish the task this time. This group is playing it’s best football right now and I think that’s key for us because we’re playing outstanding on both sides of the football and this group believes in the way that they prepare and they believe in each other and I think that will give us a great shot,” says McCarty.

The Red Raiders face Keiser out of Florida in the title game Saturday at 11am on ESPN Plus. With a win it would be their 3rd national championship and first in 40 years.

