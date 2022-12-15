Avera Medical Minute
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body

Mitchell Police
Mitchell Police(Mitchell Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Police Department are investigating a couple traveling with the body of their 8-year-old adoptive daughter, according to the MPD Facebook post.

The traveling couple was in contact with the Davison County Coroner, who called the Mitchell Police Department on Wednesday. Through investigation, officers learned that the deceased girl’s adoptive parents had traveled from Airway Heights, WA, to Mitchell, towing a U-Haul that contained the little girl’s body. The couple said that the girl had died in Airway Heights, although they gave different dates for her death. The 28-year-old adoptive dad, Aleksander Kurmoyarov, claims the girl died close to Halloween 2022, and the 33-year-old adoptive mother, Mandie Miller, said she died on Sept. 10, 2022.

The police report says the parents claim they did not seek medical attention for the little girl because they “wanted to spend more time with her and that he was afraid that they would get in trouble.” Kurmoyarov and Miller did not notify Washington State Law Enforcement or South Dakota law enforcement after being in the state for four days and the City of Mitchell for about two days.

At this time, Kurmoyarov and Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of the death of a child.

Local authorities are working together with officials in the State of Washington on this investigation.

