‘No travel except in an absolute emergency’ advised in Brown County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County Emergency Management Office and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are advising no travel except in an absolute emergency within Brown County (the City of Aberdeen is not included in this advisory).

They say road conditions are worsening and creating dangerous travel conditions around the county. This advisory is in effect until Noon Friday, Dec. 16.

