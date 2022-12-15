Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Noem closes state offices in 4 counties effective immediately

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices in four eastern South Dakota counties to be closed effective immediately due to deteriorating weather and road conditions.

The counties are Brookings, Lake, Miner, and Moody counties.

State officials continue to monitor the storm closely. A decision on state government office availability and in what counties for Friday will be made later Thursday.

Citizens should stay home if possible. Portions of interstates 29 and 90 are closed, and many secondary roads are impassable.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, disarmed a 12-year-old...
Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class
Longtime pub to relocate in growing northwest
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell

Latest News

The CoCoMelon Live! performance at the Washington Pavilion Dec. 16 has been canceled.
CoComelon Live! performance at Washington Pavilion canceled
Changes coming for after-school programming in Sioux Falls
Tow truck tipped on I-29
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
Blizzard
‘No travel except in an absolute emergency’ advised in Brown County