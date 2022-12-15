Noem closes state offices in 4 counties effective immediately

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices in four eastern South Dakota counties to be closed effective immediately due to deteriorating weather and road conditions.

The counties are Brookings, Lake, Miner, and Moody counties.

State officials continue to monitor the storm closely. A decision on state government office availability and in what counties for Friday will be made later Thursday.

Citizens should stay home if possible. Portions of interstates 29 and 90 are closed, and many secondary roads are impassable.

