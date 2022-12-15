Pennington County Sheriffs say ‘stay home if possible’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County Sheriffs say almost all secondary roads in the central region of the state are impassible, sharing a video of the dangerous conditions.

The Pennington County Sheriffs are asking residents to stay home if possible, as the winter storm has created dangerous, if not impossible, travel conditions.

This is the view from Highway 1416. Visibility is terrible. Please stay home if possible.



All secondary roads east of Rapid Valley are impassible due to drifts and 10 feet visibility. Nearly all secondary roads in central SD are impassable. pic.twitter.com/dzSLSvyJ1g — Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) December 15, 2022

