Pennington County Sheriffs say ‘stay home if possible’

Low visibility in Pennington County
Low visibility in Pennington County
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County Sheriffs say almost all secondary roads in the central region of the state are impassible, sharing a video of the dangerous conditions.

The Pennington County Sheriffs are asking residents to stay home if possible, as the winter storm has created dangerous, if not impossible, travel conditions.

