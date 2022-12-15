Avera Medical Minute
Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz will play QB at Ohio State instead of Washington

Governor Decommits to Huskies in favor of Big Ten Buckeyes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre standout Lincoln Kienholz had some exciting news on his twitter account today, unless you’re Kalen DeBoer.

He had verbally committed to play his college football for the Washington Huskies earlier this year and was excited about it when we talked in July. But when he made an official visit to Ohio State when the Buckeyes recently played Michigan it obviously made a big impression on him.

The state’s all-time leading passer will go to a Big Ten school that has been a QB factory over the years. Joe Burrow couldn’t even start there. And I’m guessing the financial opportunities with NIL will be far greater in the Big Ten.

Plus, Ohio State has been one of the top programs in the country for decades. It will become official when he signs his national letter of intent. #3 will be wearing red and silver instead of purple and gold.

