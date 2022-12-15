Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls

SFPD released the name of the victim in a Dec. 5 accident.
SFPD released the name of the victim in a Dec. 5 accident.(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls.

Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St.

25-year-old Cody Hoss of Brookings was ejected when his truck rolled and was found deceased on the scene. No other person or vehicle was involved.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, disarmed a 12-year-old...
Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class
Longtime pub to relocate in growing northwest
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell

Latest News

Former Vikings linebacker named SD Corn keynote speaker
pics
Browse our viewer-submitted wintery snapshots
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
I-90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming state line
Department of Labor
Local restaurant’s violations lead US DOL to recover $279K in back wages, damages