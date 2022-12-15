Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls.

Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St.

25-year-old Cody Hoss of Brookings was ejected when his truck rolled and was found deceased on the scene. No other person or vehicle was involved.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.