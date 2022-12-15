Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakotans advised to keep hydrants clear

Fire hydrant in the snow
Fire hydrant in the snow(KFYR)
By Elle Dickau
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In wake of large amounts of snowfall this week, officials ask South Dakotans to keep fire hydrants clear.

As people begin to dig out following this week’s winter storm, fire officials say to clear at least three feet of snow around each hydrant, if possible.

Fire hydrants need to be both visible and accessible in case of emergency.

“It’s one of those things that it’s easy to forget about, but it’s extremely important when we need it,” Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said.

Paul encourages residents to “Adopt a Hydrant” in their neighborhood, and ensure that it is clear and accessible.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, disarmed a 12-year-old...
Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class
Longtime pub to relocate in growing northwest
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell

Latest News

New Avera medical building- Dawley farm
Avera prepares to open Dawley Farm Health Center
The CoCoMelon Live! performance at the Washington Pavilion Dec. 16 has been canceled.
CoComelon Live! performance at Washington Pavilion canceled
Noem closes state offices in 4 counties effective immediately
Changes coming for after-school programming in Sioux Falls