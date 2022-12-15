South Dakotans advised to keep hydrants clear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In wake of large amounts of snowfall this week, officials ask South Dakotans to keep fire hydrants clear.

As people begin to dig out following this week’s winter storm, fire officials say to clear at least three feet of snow around each hydrant, if possible.

Fire hydrants need to be both visible and accessible in case of emergency.

“It’s one of those things that it’s easy to forget about, but it’s extremely important when we need it,” Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said.

Paul encourages residents to “Adopt a Hydrant” in their neighborhood, and ensure that it is clear and accessible.

