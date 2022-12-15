Avera Medical Minute
Stig knows his guys will be focused Saturday against very good Montana State team

Jackrabbits face Bobcats in rematch of last year’s FCS semifinals
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s semi-final day at The Dana in Brookings Saturday when the Jackrabbits host Montana State. The Bobcats feature a pair of talented quarterbacks with Tommy Mellott and a Wyoming transfer giving them a lethal combination.

But the Jackrabbits featured a great defense and most importantly a team that is very focused and ready for what will be the biggest game in the history of the stadium with a spot in the championship game on the line.

Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”There’s no doubt our guys will be locked in. They are very focused Our leadership which I’ve said every week is and it’s okay to repeat it is phenominal. And so they’re very mature about their approach to every game and they’ll be the same for this one. I think they maybe have a little bit of extra fake confidence because of being seeded number one. But right now you have to make plays and the seed doesn’t matter.”

The National FCS Coach of the Year will have his team ready. The winner of the 3 o’clock kickoff Saturday on ESPN2 will face the winner of the NDSU Incarnate Word game.

