Union Gospel Mission partners with Reach Literacy, gifting books on Christmas Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year, Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls holds its annual Christmas Giveaway on Christmas Day, providing thousands of gifts to homeless individuals at the Mission and low-income men, women, and children living in the community. This year, thanks to a collaboration with Reach Literacy, many recipients will also receive new books!

“Based on the amount of individuals and families we served last year, we estimate around 1,500 men, women and children will attend the Christmas Day Celebration,” said Elly Heckel, Communication and Marketing Development Director. “We hope to distribute around 200-300 books to every child or young adult, so we’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Reach Literacy again to encourage reading in our Sioux Falls community.”

Heckel said homeless children often transfer to multiple schools during the school year, making it hard to keep up with classmates. “We see this every day at UGM. If we can support kids by providing books, journals, school supplies, and other vital resources, that’s a win for them and for their parents.”

From now until Dec. 23, Reach Literacy will accept books at 2101 West 41st St., Suite 23 in Sioux Falls, for UGM’s Christmas distribution. Books should be new, unwrapped, and suitable for children, teens, and adults who’ve suffered trauma.

“We want to avoid books that are dark, violent, or discuss subjects that can be triggering,” Heckel said. “Books that are uplifting, family-oriented, classic, fun, and inspiring are great! Help us make this the best Christmas for our community!”

The most successful way to improve the reading achievement of low-income children is to increase their access to print, said Paige Carda, EMPA, Reach Literacy Executive Director.

Heckel said the Mission also needs dozens of volunteers to assist with the Christmas Giveaway on Christmas morning between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To volunteer or for book suggestions and questions, donors can email Elly Heckel at elly@ugmsiouxfalls.com or call 605.334.6732.

