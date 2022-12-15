Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm continues to sweep across South Dakota

Storm slowly wraps up by Friday
Through Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the region. We’re keeping today and tomorrow as First Alert Weather Days.

Snow will continue to take place across the area through tonight and throughout much of the day Thursday as well. The heaviest accumulations will still be found in central and western South Dakota and even parts of northern South Dakota as well. The snowfall rates will taper off by Thursday night and into Friday, but expect the wind to continue to cause issues.

Future Snowfall in the region
Future Snowfall in the region(Dakota News Now)

By this weekend, temperatures will continue to cool down. We’ll fall to the teens for highs, and overnight lows will be in the single digits. While there is a slight chance for snow next Wednesday, significantly colder air is on the way for the end of next week. Highs will only be in the single digits below zero, with morning lows down in the teens below zero. This will be some dangerous cold.

Snowfall reports
Snowfall reports(Dakota News Now)
Snowfall in South Dakota
Snowfall in South Dakota(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, disarmed a 12-year-old...
Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
Longtime pub to relocate in growing northwest
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Logo
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm continues to sweep across South Dakota
More Snow on the Way
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Skycams for Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT: Expect more snow and ice as winter storm continues