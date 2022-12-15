WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm continues to sweep across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the region. We’re keeping today and tomorrow as First Alert Weather Days.

Snow will continue to take place across the area through tonight and throughout much of the day Thursday as well. The heaviest accumulations will still be found in central and western South Dakota and even parts of northern South Dakota as well. The snowfall rates will taper off by Thursday night and into Friday, but expect the wind to continue to cause issues.

Future Snowfall in the region (Dakota News Now)

By this weekend, temperatures will continue to cool down. We’ll fall to the teens for highs, and overnight lows will be in the single digits. While there is a slight chance for snow next Wednesday, significantly colder air is on the way for the end of next week. Highs will only be in the single digits below zero, with morning lows down in the teens below zero. This will be some dangerous cold.

Snowfall reports (Dakota News Now)

Snowfall in South Dakota (Dakota News Now)

