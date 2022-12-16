Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Aberdeen resident helps others clear snow during winter storm

Shawn Schaunaman is charging just $10 to help other Aberdeen residents clear snow from their yards.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen had more than eight inches of snow on the ground Thursday afternoon, but Hub City residents are stepping up and helping their neighbors clear their sidewalks and driveways.

When Shawn Schaunaman received word that he was going to get a few days off of work this week, he decided to spend his snow days helping others clear the snow from their yards. Although it takes him up to an hour to get a yard cleared, he charges just $10 for his services.

”I’ve probably been doing it since I was 14. Every winter I just go out and it’s slowly getting bigger. It started with family and friends, but then I started posting on Facebook looking for other people, growing, trying to get bigger, get a little more money before Christmas time comes,” said Schaunaman.

Schaunaman says he’s already done 35 yards this week, and when he helped out his grandmother on Thursday, he refused to accept an additional tip from her.

”He doesn’t shy away from helping anybody. I’ve seen people out there charging $30, $50, you know $75 to help people out. I called just like anybody else. I don’t abuse the grandma privilege. He said, ‘Yeah grandma, I’ll get you in there right with everybody else,” said Donna Baggett, Schaunaman’s grandmother.

Schaunaman says he doesn’t mind the cold and would rather spend his time helping others stay warm.

“It’s better to stay inside and stay warm, but I love being outside, so it doesn’t bug me any. I lived on a farm, so the cold never really bugged me. I’m originally from Westport and we get a lot of snow up there, so it never really bugged me,” said Schaunaman.

With more snow in the forecast through Friday morning, Schaunaman says he expects to be busy even after the storm has passed.

”I’ve had a few people ask if I can come back next week again. I was like, ‘Yep, I’ll be grateful to come over. Even if I work, I’ll come after I get off work,’” said Schaunaman.

The Aberdeen National Weather Service has extended the winter storm warning until noon on Friday, and they say Aberdeen can expect up 12 inches of snow to be on the ground by then.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, disarmed a 12-year-old...
Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class
Longtime pub to relocate in growing northwest
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
Aberdeen resident helps others clear snow during winter storm
Aberdeen resident helps others clear snow during winter storm
Major roads remain closed throughout much of South Dakota, particularly in the central part of...
WEATHER ALERT: ‘No Travel Advisory’ active for most of South Dakota
Quiet Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather