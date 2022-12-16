Aberdeen resident helps others clear snow during winter storm

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen had more than eight inches of snow on the ground Thursday afternoon, but Hub City residents are stepping up and helping their neighbors clear their sidewalks and driveways.

When Shawn Schaunaman received word that he was going to get a few days off of work this week, he decided to spend his snow days helping others clear the snow from their yards. Although it takes him up to an hour to get a yard cleared, he charges just $10 for his services.

”I’ve probably been doing it since I was 14. Every winter I just go out and it’s slowly getting bigger. It started with family and friends, but then I started posting on Facebook looking for other people, growing, trying to get bigger, get a little more money before Christmas time comes,” said Schaunaman.

Schaunaman says he’s already done 35 yards this week, and when he helped out his grandmother on Thursday, he refused to accept an additional tip from her.

”He doesn’t shy away from helping anybody. I’ve seen people out there charging $30, $50, you know $75 to help people out. I called just like anybody else. I don’t abuse the grandma privilege. He said, ‘Yeah grandma, I’ll get you in there right with everybody else,” said Donna Baggett, Schaunaman’s grandmother.

Schaunaman says he doesn’t mind the cold and would rather spend his time helping others stay warm.

“It’s better to stay inside and stay warm, but I love being outside, so it doesn’t bug me any. I lived on a farm, so the cold never really bugged me. I’m originally from Westport and we get a lot of snow up there, so it never really bugged me,” said Schaunaman.

With more snow in the forecast through Friday morning, Schaunaman says he expects to be busy even after the storm has passed.

”I’ve had a few people ask if I can come back next week again. I was like, ‘Yep, I’ll be grateful to come over. Even if I work, I’ll come after I get off work,’” said Schaunaman.

The Aberdeen National Weather Service has extended the winter storm warning until noon on Friday, and they say Aberdeen can expect up 12 inches of snow to be on the ground by then.

