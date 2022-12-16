Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, the couple hauling the body of their 8-year-old adoptive daughter received additional charges out of Washington.

The couple traveled from Airway Heights, WA, to Mitchell, without notifying authorities of their daughter’s death, and they could not give the exact date of death. The 28-year-old adoptive dad, Aleksander Kurmoyarov, claims the girl died close to Halloween 2022, and the 33-year-old adoptive mother, Mandie Miller, said she died on Sept. 10, 2022.

The police report says the parents claim they did not seek medical attention for the little girl because they “wanted to spend more time with her and that he was afraid that they would get in trouble.”

Both Kurmoyarov and Miller were charged with one count of Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of the death of a child. On Wednesday, they both received an additional warrant out of Spokane, WA, for Homicide by Abuse and were arrested without bond.

