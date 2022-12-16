Avera Medical Minute: Managing holiday stress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holidays can be joyous and stressful, so keeping a sense of normalcy will help keep you on your feet, according to counselor Melissa Roby.

“We may have this perfect idea of what we expect things to look like, but if we set those high expectations for ourselves, that can cause us to become more depressed or anxious,” Roby said. “Things may not go right, but as long as you are enjoying yourselves spending time with friends and family, things can really flow along well.”

Be on the lookout for signs of stress, too, such as lack of energy, fatigue, short tempers, or any behaviors that are not normal.

This could be a holiday season without someone important or someone who is not able to be around because of work. Reaching out to let people know you are there for them or have extra room for them could make a huge difference. There are various resources available to help handle mental obstacles, such as the Avera Outpatient Clinic, the Helpline Center, or even Face It TOGETHER when dealing with substance abuse.

“Reach out to someone if you are struggling. There are people that do care,” Roby said.

