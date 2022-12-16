Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business

Car crashes into building on 54th and Cliff
Car crashes into building on 54th and Cliff(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man drove into a business Thursday night, and no one was injured.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that at approximately 9 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man thought he was pressing the brake pedal on a 2015 Chevy Truck but accidentally pressed the gas pedal. The truck went 20 feet into the local business. The building has since been boarded up.

Clemens says the 26-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was given a citation for careless driving.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
SFPD released the name of the victim in a Dec. 5 accident.
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
Longtime pub to relocate in growing northwest
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Car stuck
Hughes County Sheriffs say ‘Really, no travel advised’
Road Closed
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures
Sioux Falls plows will clear snow from residential streets in Zone 3.
Sioux Falls plows to clear residential streets
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body