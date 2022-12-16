Digging Out: Send us your weather photos

Avera Medical Minute
Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday....
Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind.(none)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday.

But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind.

And they’re encountering some unbelievable views.

One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a wall of snow when they opened their front door on Friday.

What are you seeing? Send us your photos and video.

