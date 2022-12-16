Hughes County Sheriffs say ‘Really, no travel advised’

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sheriffs posted on the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, urging residents to stay home.

Authorities say plows are delayed as tow trucks work to remove stuck cars, and the roads throughout Pierre and Hughes County are virtually impassable.

The sheriffs say, “Stay safe, stay warm & get ready for some really cold temp to arrive beginning later today!”

