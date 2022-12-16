Avera Medical Minute
Hughes County Sheriffs say ‘Really, no travel advised’

Car stuck
Car stuck(Hughes County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sheriffs posted on the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, urging residents to stay home.

Authorities say plows are delayed as tow trucks work to remove stuck cars, and the roads throughout Pierre and Hughes County are virtually impassable.

The sheriffs say, “Stay safe, stay warm & get ready for some really cold temp to arrive beginning later today!”

