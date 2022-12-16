Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

I-90 reopens from Rapid City to Wyoming border

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is reopening Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is reopening Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line.(CHP Truckee / Twitter | MGN Onlline)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 from Rapid City (exit 67 at Box Elder) to the Wyoming state line reopened as of 2 p.m. (MT) / 3 p.m. (CT).

Travelers should expect to encounter slippery roads and continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. The South Dakota Department of Transportation encourages using extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.

SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm system, visibility, and road conditions. The closure on I-90 from Rapid City east to Mitchell is expected to remain in place throughout the overnight.

In addition to the interstate closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Vehicles have become stuck and stranded in an attempt to travel on these state highways to avoid interstate closures. These stranded vehicles create hazards for snowplow operators and delay operations. Please avoid travel.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
SFPD released the name of the victim in a Dec. 5 accident.
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
SD511.Org map
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’

Latest News

Salvation Army of Aberdeen needs help making up for blizzard closings
Car stuck
Hughes County Sheriff says ‘Really, no travel advised’
Car crashes into building on 54th and Cliff
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
Road Closed
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures