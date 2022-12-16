Northwestern arrives in Durham and soaks in the experience

DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern football team beat the bad weather and flew into Durham, North Carolina, yesterday in advance of Saturday’s NAIA National Championship Game with Keiser.

Though it’s a business trip the Red Raiders still plan to soak in the week and see some sights around town like Duke’s famous Cameron Indoor Arena and, for a team used to bussing throughout the GPAC and midwest, getting a charter plane by itself was pretty cool!

Kickoff for the NAIA Championship is set for 11:00 AM with live streaming on ESPN Plus.

