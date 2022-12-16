Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads.

Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access to the interstate is not only guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor but could also result in a $232 fine, a civil penalty of up to $1,000, and the actual cost of any such rescue, not to exceed $10,000.

