Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads.

Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access to the interstate is not only guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor but could also result in a $232 fine, a civil penalty of up to $1,000, and the actual cost of any such rescue, not to exceed $10,000.

