Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pennington County Search and Rescue save man stranded for days in winter storm

The Pennington County Search and Rescue reports a snowcat helped rescue a man stranded in his...
The Pennington County Search and Rescue reports a snowcat helped rescue a man stranded in his car for days in the winter storm.(Pennington County Search and Rescue)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County Search and Rescue reports a snowcat helped rescue a man stranded in his car for days in the winter storm.

According to their Facebook post, the man left to gather firewood earlier when his car became stuck in the snow. Poor cell service prevented the man from reaching anyone by phone. The man stayed warm in his car until it ran out of gas Wednesday morning. The man had been reported missing until he was finally able to get a signal and sent a short text asking for help before his battery died.

Authorities used data from his cell phone provider to narrow down his location to a radius of 20 miles from the cell tower and then used the information from his text to figure out the starting point of their search.

First responders powered through the harsh weather and significant snow accumulation, using a snowcat to help rescue the man who was found at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday evening. He was transferred to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Responding organizations

Organizations that contributed to the successful rescue include Weston County, Custer County, and Pennington County, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Hill City Ambulance, Custer County Search and Rescue, Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Dispatch, Hill City Ambulance, Hill City Fire, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Dispatch, and Weston County responders.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
SFPD released the name of the victim in a Dec. 5 accident.
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
Longtime pub to relocate in growing northwest
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem announces state office openings and closures for Friday
SDSU's Haleigh Timmer drives to the basket against #1 South Carolina at the Sanford Pentagon
South Carolina pulls away from SDSU
Touchdown run for Bobcats during 2022 regular season
Jackrabbit defense takes aim at Montana State rushing attack
Red Raiders in Durham, NC, prior to NAIA Championship Saturday
Northwestern arrives in Durham for NAIA Title Game