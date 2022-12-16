Pennington County Search and Rescue save man stranded for days in winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County Search and Rescue reports a snowcat helped rescue a man stranded in his car for days in the winter storm.

According to their Facebook post, the man left to gather firewood earlier when his car became stuck in the snow. Poor cell service prevented the man from reaching anyone by phone. The man stayed warm in his car until it ran out of gas Wednesday morning. The man had been reported missing until he was finally able to get a signal and sent a short text asking for help before his battery died.

Authorities used data from his cell phone provider to narrow down his location to a radius of 20 miles from the cell tower and then used the information from his text to figure out the starting point of their search.

First responders powered through the harsh weather and significant snow accumulation, using a snowcat to help rescue the man who was found at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday evening. He was transferred to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Responding organizations

Organizations that contributed to the successful rescue include Weston County, Custer County, and Pennington County, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Hill City Ambulance, Custer County Search and Rescue, Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Dispatch, Hill City Ambulance, Hill City Fire, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Dispatch, and Weston County responders.

