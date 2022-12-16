The Premiere Playhouse readies for a large opening weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A production the size of A Christmas Carol has meant all hands on deck this week for the cast, crew, and volunteers at the Premiere Playhouse.

With all the major set pieces loaded in and first and second dress rehearsals behind them, members of the TPP production team feel positive about their progress toward opening Saturday.

Only final touches remain before the show can be mounted for the company’s nearly sold out first weekend. For Hair & Makeup Designer, Costume Coordinator, and Costume Shop Manager Brittney Lewis, that means making final alterations to the large cast’s many elaborate period pieces. Sound Designer and Projection Manager Malia Lukomski said this week’s work also involves making sure the multitude of sound, light, and projection cues are set.

Malia Lukomski operates the sound board. (Dakota News Now)

Because of the ambitious size of the show and the number of technical elements involved, many hands are needed in these final days to help bring the world of A Christmas Carol to life.

Assistant Scenic Designer Jill Clark explained that even though the set was built last year for the inaugural production, considerable work remained this year in the form of touch-ups and transporting and re-assembling the set.

“It’s a gorgeous set, but it’s huge and heavy,” said Lukomski.

Production Stage Manager Pierce Humke helped answer the demand for volunteers by calling in reinforcements from his softball team, the Misfits, who came to the Orpheum Thursday to help the crew move and assemble the set. With their help and the steady work of the TPP team, the production is that much closer to being show ready.

“We’re at a spot now where we can finally start to get the full picture of the set from the audience’s perspective,” said Humke.

Assistant Scenic Designer Jill Clark, Charge Scenic Artist Alexondra Thong Vanh, and Shannon Wright help ready the set. (Dakota News Now)

This will be the second year of the Premiere Playhouse’s annual staging of A Christmas Carol. Part of the challenge and the fun this go-around, according to Humke, is the number of changes between iterations.

“It’s a whole new production,” Humke said.

Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes shared that sentiment.

“This time, it will be evolved,” Mayes said, noting how the artistic choices and scope of this year’s production will make for an even “bigger, more magical” experience for audiences.

A Christmas Carol opens at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater on Saturday, Dec. 17, and runs through Dec. 30. Tickets can be purchased online here or by contacting the Washington Pavilion box office.

The production team and volunteers work on set construction and painting. (Dakota News Now)

Shannon Wright and Technical Coordinator Shawn Shannon II work on the set. (Dakota News Now)

