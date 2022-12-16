Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Salvation Army of Aberdeen needs help making up for blizzard closings

(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the Salvation Army of Aberdeen enters its last week of the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, representatives ask for help to make up for the three days of weather-related closings.

The Kettle donations make it possible for The Salvation Army to carry out its mission to serve those in need, both during the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year—in the spirit of its 2022 kettle-season theme of “Love Beyond Christmas.” The needs funded by these donations range from our noon hot lunch program (Mealshare) to a weekend easy to prepare foods for children on the weekend (Snackpacks), as well as our summer sack lunch program (Feed the Kids) and our regular casework assistance providing food, rent and utility assistance to those in need, according to their press release.

Online donations can be made through AberdeenRedKettle.Org, where you can make a fast, secure online donation from home or office. Individuals and businesses wanting to give or “match” a kettle, please call our office at 605-225-7410 for details.

All donations stay local and go toward helping those most in need in the community.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
SFPD released the name of the victim in a Dec. 5 accident.
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
The little boy, Landen Hoffmann, survived the three-story descent with multiple broken bones...
Miracle recovery, mom speaks out about son thrown from Mall of America balcony
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
SD511.Org map
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is reopening Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
I-90 reopens from Rapid City to Wyoming border
Car stuck
Hughes County Sheriff says ‘Really, no travel advised’
Car crashes into building on 54th and Cliff
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
Road Closed
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures