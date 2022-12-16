Salvation Army of Aberdeen needs help making up for blizzard closings

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the Salvation Army of Aberdeen enters its last week of the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, representatives ask for help to make up for the three days of weather-related closings.

The Kettle donations make it possible for The Salvation Army to carry out its mission to serve those in need, both during the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year—in the spirit of its 2022 kettle-season theme of “Love Beyond Christmas.” The needs funded by these donations range from our noon hot lunch program (Mealshare) to a weekend easy to prepare foods for children on the weekend (Snackpacks), as well as our summer sack lunch program (Feed the Kids) and our regular casework assistance providing food, rent and utility assistance to those in need, according to their press release.

Online donations can be made through AberdeenRedKettle.Org, where you can make a fast, secure online donation from home or office. Individuals and businesses wanting to give or “match” a kettle, please call our office at 605-225-7410 for details.

All donations stay local and go toward helping those most in need in the community.

